BP Whiting large crude unit unaffected by upset, flaring: sources
November 4, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

BP Whiting large crude unit unaffected by upset, flaring: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

(Reuters) - The largest crude distillation unit and coker were unaffected by a malfunction that triggered flaring on Wednesday at BP Plc’s 413,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 250,000-bpd CDU, called Pipestill 12, and the 102,000- bpd coking unit have remained in operation while the flaring was taking place, the sources said. The malfunction is expected to end Wednesday afternoon.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations on Wednesday at the Whiting refinery.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said the flaring began shortly after 11 a.m. local time (1700 GMT) from the refinery’s south flare, which is associated with Pipestill 12, the coker, a sulfur plant and a vapor recovery unit.

The Whiting refinery is BP largest in the United States. It is the centerpiece of the company’s strategy to operate refineries with access to crude from Canada’s oil sands field in Alberta.

Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker

