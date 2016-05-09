BP Whiting small crude unit returns to normal ops: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc returned the small crude distillation unit at the 413,500 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery to normal operations by Sunday afternoon following a malfunction on Saturday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The 75,000-bpd Pipe Still 11A malfunctioned early on Saturday, according to energy industry intelligence service Genscape.

A BP spokesman declined on Sunday to discuss operations at the Whiting refinery, which is the company’s largest U.S. refinery.

The upset was unrelated to reductions in crude oil production in Canada where wildfires in the province of Alberta have shut in 1 million barrels of daily output.

“They had a process upset on Saturday,” one of the sources said about Pipe Still 11A using the industry term for a malfunction. “It’s back running normally again.”

In 2013, BP sold refineries in Texas and California to focus on refineries in the northern United States with easy access to Canadian crude.