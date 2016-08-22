BP Whiting refinery returns to normal operations: sources

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc's 413,500 barrel per day Whiting, Indiana refinery returned to normal production by Monday morning for the first time since late July, sources familiar with plant operations said.

A BP spokesman declined on Monday to discuss operations at the Whiting refinery.

The refinery has been running at reduced production levels since the weekend of July 30-31, when a malfunctioning wastewater plant forced BP to cut production to prevent releasing sediment beyond permitted levels into Lake Michigan.