FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BP Whiting refinery restarts crude unit after overhaul: source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 29, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 9 months ago

BP Whiting refinery restarts crude unit after overhaul: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015.Luke MacGregor/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc restarted the second-largest crude distillation unit at the company's 413,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery overnight, a source familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said the 90,000-bpd 11C CDU completed restarting on Monday afternoon.

Crude oil began being fed into 11C early on Monday morning, the source said. The CDU had been shut for an overhaul since Oct. 10. The restart of the crude unit was expected by the end of November as BP finishes a multi-unit overhaul at the Whiting refinery by the end of November.

BP plans to shut this week an oil-blending unit for maintenance through the end of January, the source said. The work is not expected to impact production.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.