BP Whiting refinery restarts crude unit after overhaul: source

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc restarted the second-largest crude distillation unit at the company's 413,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery overnight, a source familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said the 90,000-bpd 11C CDU completed restarting on Monday afternoon.

Crude oil began being fed into 11C early on Monday morning, the source said. The CDU had been shut for an overhaul since Oct. 10. The restart of the crude unit was expected by the end of November as BP finishes a multi-unit overhaul at the Whiting refinery by the end of November.

BP plans to shut this week an oil-blending unit for maintenance through the end of January, the source said. The work is not expected to impact production.