FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron Richmond refinery unit in planned shutdown: filing
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 13, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Chevron Richmond refinery unit in planned shutdown: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gasoline is priced over $5 per gallon at a Chevron gasoline station in downtown Los Angeles, California March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s (CVX.N) 245,271 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, performed the planned shutdown of a unit on Saturday, according to notices the refinery filled that day with federal and California pollution regulators.

The shutdown triggered flaring at the refinery, according to the notice filed with U.S. National Response Center.

Refineries most often carry out planned shutdowns of refinery units to perform seasonal maintenance ahead of the summer driving season.

The Richmond refinery is fourth San Francisco-area refinery currently performing a planned overhaul.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.