Small fire reported in Chevron's Richmond crude unit: report
August 8, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Small fire reported in Chevron's Richmond crude unit: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A lit sign at Chevron's oil refinery in Richmond, California is seen through a window after a large fire erupted earlier in the evening on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Bates

(Reuters) - A “flare-up” fire started and was quickly brought under control Wednesday morning at Chevron Corp’s Richmond refinery in California, Contra Costa Times said in a report.

The small fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. at the #4 crude unit, where a vapor leak triggered huge fire on Monday.

The refinery is the second biggest in California and the crude unit is expected to be shut for up to three months for repairs.

Chevron runs a 245,000 barrel per day refinery in Richmond.

Reporting by NR Sethuraman and Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
