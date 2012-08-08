Small fire reported in Chevron's Richmond crude unit: report

A lit sign at Chevron's oil refinery in Richmond, California is seen through a window after a large fire erupted earlier in the evening on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Bates

(Reuters) - A “flare-up” fire started and was quickly brought under control Wednesday morning at Chevron Corp’s Richmond refinery in California, Contra Costa Times said in a report.

The small fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. at the #4 crude unit, where a vapor leak triggered huge fire on Monday.

The refinery is the second biggest in California and the crude unit is expected to be shut for up to three months for repairs.

Chevron runs a 245,000 barrel per day refinery in Richmond.