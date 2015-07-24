Cogeneration unit at Chevron Richmond refinery in standby mode after power dip

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said a cogeneration plant at its 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California was operating in “standby” mode after experiencing a temporary power dip early Friday.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and the refinery continues to supply the market and fulfill commitments to our customers,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

A cogeneration unit generates electricity and steam for a refinery.