Cogeneration unit at Chevron Richmond refinery in standby mode after power dip
July 24, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Cogeneration unit at Chevron Richmond refinery in standby mode after power dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said a cogeneration plant at its 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery in Richmond, California was operating in “standby” mode after experiencing a temporary power dip early Friday.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and the refinery continues to supply the market and fulfill commitments to our customers,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

A cogeneration unit generates electricity and steam for a refinery.

Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

