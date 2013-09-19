FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citgo to pay penalty resolving environmental violations
#Environment
September 19, 2013 / 6:23 PM / 4 years ago

Citgo to pay penalty resolving environmental violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum Corp has agreed to reduce air pollution and pay penalty to resolve environmental violations at refineries in Louisiana and Illinois, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

The company would pay $737,000 as a civil penalty and implement projects designed to reduce toxic emissions over the next five years at its 427,800 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and 174,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Lemont, Illinois.

The settlement was lodged on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

Citgo is the U.S. refining subsidiary of Venezuela’s national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
