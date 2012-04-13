FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small fire put out at Rodeo refinery-ConocoPhillips
April 13, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Small fire put out at Rodeo refinery-ConocoPhillips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said Friday it put out a small fire on a sulfur unit at its 120,200-barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California.

The fire started at about 4.00 a.m. EDT and was extinguished within a few minutes, company spokesman Rich Johnson said. There were no injuries.

“Refinery operations are otherwise routine at this time,” he added.

The Contra Costa Hazardous Materials Programs, which was monitoring the incident, said no chemicals were detected off site.

Earlier, the local fire department said that a small fire had broken out at the refinery at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. [ID:nL2E8FD4MS] When asked if a fire had also occurred on Thursday, Conoco did not respond. And an agent with Contra Costa said she did not know about a fire on Thursday.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan

