Cosmo Oil to reduce nameplate refinery capacity at Chiba plant

A light is seen under a signboard of Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station in Tokyo, Japan, December 17, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Cosmo Oil Co said on Monday it would reduce the nameplate capacity of two crude distillation units (CDUs) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, to meet the requirements of a government directive.

The Chiba refiner will process up to 177,000 barrels per day (bpd) from March 31 from 240,000 bpd previously, Cosmo said in a statement.

Under the rule, Cosmo will also raise the nameplate capacity of No.6 CDU at its Yokkaichi refinery by 1,000 bpd.

The second round of directives from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry calls on Japanese refiners to increase the ratio of residue cracking units to crude distillation units (CDUs) by the end of March 2017, helping to raise the percentage output of high-value products like diesel and jet fuel.

Rather than investing in new secondary units, most refiners are expected to choose cutting capacity to meet the mandate.

Cosmo Oil mothballed the Yokkaichi No.5 CDU last year in return for starting up an operational tie-up with Showa Shell Sekiyu from the end of March under which Showa Shell would provide Cosmo Oil with 37,000 bpd of oil products in return.