Monroe Energy's FCC still shut as attempt to restart failed: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An attempt by Delta Air Lines’ Monroe Energy to restart the 52,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) fluid catalytic cracker at its Philadelphia-area refinery failed on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the plant’s operations, triggering a spike in refining margins on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The FCC, the 285,000 bpd refinery’s primary unit for making gasoline, was shut unexpectedly last week, and was seen restarting later this week.

But workers uncovered leaks during the restart of the unit on Thursday and a small, brief fire broke out, blowing smoke into the area, the source said.

News of the prolonged outage at the refinery caused U.S. gasoline crack spreads to double gains, rising over 6 percent to about $21.10 a barrel. The crack spread settled on Thursday up 5.26 percent at $21 a barrel.

The company may attempt to restart the unit again as early as Thursday night, the source said.

Monroe Energy could not be reached for comment.