9 months ago
Exxon Baton Rouge refinery alkylation unit remains shut: sources
December 6, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 9 months ago

Exxon Baton Rouge refinery alkylation unit remains shut: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An alkylation unit remained shut on Tuesday at ExxonMobil Corp's 502,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge refinery after a fire halted that unit's operations nearly two weeks ago, said sources familiar with plant operations.

An Exxon spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of the alkylation unit on Tuesday. She added, in reference to the refinery, that "all operations are currently normal."

The Nov. 22 fire which stopped operations at the 18,750 bpd alkylation unit sent four workers to the hospital.

On Monday, the four workers were listed in fair condition at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board on Nov. 23 announced it began a probe into the fire.

On Tuesday, the sources said CSB investigators have been to the refinery and the investigators from U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were continuing work there.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by W Simon

