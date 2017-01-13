FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Exxon plans Baytown, Texas cat cracker, hydrocracker work: sources
January 13, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 7 months ago

Exxon plans Baytown, Texas cat cracker, hydrocracker work: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp plans to overhaul a gasoline producing unit and the hydrocracker at its 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery in March, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 and the 25,000 bpd Hydrocracking Unit 1 will be shut along with other units during the overhaul, the sources said.

FCCU 2 is the smaller of two cat crackers at the refinery. The 125,000 bpd FCCU 1 will remain in operation during the work. HCU 1 is the only hydrocracker at the refinery.

A hydrocracker uses hydrogen under high pressure to produce motor fuels, primarily diesel from gas oil.

The Baytown refinery is the second largest in the United States and Exxon’s largest U.S. refinery.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by James Dalgleish and Marguerita Choy

