Exxon Baytown cuts back gasoline production: sources
May 5, 2016 / 12:43 AM / a year ago

Exxon Baytown cuts back gasoline production: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has cut back gasoline production at its 560,500 barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery because of equipment problems, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

The refinery’s 90,000-bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 and 125,000-bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 have reduced production because of a malfunction on the Light Ends Unit, the sources said.

Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said on Wednesday that unplanned maintenance was continuing at the Baytown refinery. He declined to discuss specific units undergoing work.

On Monday, Pipe Still 7, the refinery’s second largest crude distillation unit, with a capacity of 135,000 bpd, was taken out of production, sources told Reuters.

The refinery was planning to restart Pipe Still 7 this week.

The cutback in production of the FCCUs was first reported by Industrial Info Resources.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney

