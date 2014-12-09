FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon says spill in Illinois river is minor, not from Joliet refinery
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 9, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Exxon says spill in Illinois river is minor, not from Joliet refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that the release of an unidentified substance from a vessel into the Des Plaines river in Illinois on Monday was minor and not related to its Joliet refinery operations.

The company said Joliet refinery personnel discovered a petroleum sheen on the river adjacent to the refinery and cleaned it up.

“The source is not believed to be related to refinery operations,” company spokeswoman Tricia Simpson said in an email on Tuesday.

Exxon runs the 238,600-barrel-per-day Joliet refinery in Channahon, Illinois.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.