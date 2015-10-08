FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon Baton Rouge hydrotreater taken out of production: sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 8, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Exxon Baton Rouge hydrotreater taken out of production: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 45,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) diesel hydrotreater was taken out of production early on Thursday at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500-bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Taking the unit, which removes sulfur from diesel in compliance with U.S. environmental rules, out of production required using the refinery’s safety flare system early on Thursday morning, as was reported by energy industry intelligence service Genscape, which did not identify the unit involved.

Exxon said on Thursday morning that the Baton Rouge refinery flaring was due to a malfunction, but did specify the unit involved.

Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.