Exxon Baton Rouge hydrotreater taken out of production: sources

(Reuters) - A 45,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) diesel hydrotreater was taken out of production early on Thursday at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 502,500-bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Taking the unit, which removes sulfur from diesel in compliance with U.S. environmental rules, out of production required using the refinery’s safety flare system early on Thursday morning, as was reported by energy industry intelligence service Genscape, which did not identify the unit involved.

Exxon said on Thursday morning that the Baton Rouge refinery flaring was due to a malfunction, but did specify the unit involved.