Exxon Beaumont FCCU repairs expected to last 30 days: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Repairs on the 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, shut since late July, at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 344,600 bpd Beaumont, Texas refinery are expected to continue for another 30 days, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.

Exxon has scaled back a planned overhaul, set to begin in October, of a hydrocracking unit at the Beaumont refinery to devote resources to the FCCU repairs, said the sources.

Some of the HCU work is being rescheduled to an overhaul planned at the refinery for March, the sources said.

An Exxon spokesman confirmed on Monday that the FCCU remained out of production.

“We continue to work toward restoring normal operations,” said Exxon spokesman Lee Dula. “We anticipate some impact to production but contractual commitments continue to be met.”

The FCCU was shut in late July due to a boiler malfunction. Initially repairs were expected to take between one week and three weeks. An attempt to restart the cat cracker failed on Aug. 13.

“They aren’t making as much money as they want to be with the FCC still down,” said one of the sources. “They’re spending an astronomical amount of money getting it fixed.”

The work on the 65,000-bpd hydrocracker has already been pushed back from late August to October.

A hydrocracker uses hydrogen to make motor fuels from gas oil produced by a refinery crude unit. Unlike the FCC, the hydrocracking unit makes nearly equal amounts of diesel and gasoline. Increasing diesel production has been lucrative for U.S. refiners that have increased profits with diesel exports.