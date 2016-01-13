FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Mobil to shut Beaumont refinery crude unit in April for up to 90 days: report
January 13, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Exxon Mobil to shut Beaumont refinery crude unit in April for up to 90 days: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) will shut the smaller of two crude units at its 350,000 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas refinery in the second half of April for up to 90 days, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The planned maintenance will impact a 130,000 bpd crude distillation unit and related operations. The turnaround is slated to begin the week of April 17, Energy News Today reported.

A spokesperson for the company had no immediate comment on the report.

Reporting by Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai

