Exxon Mobil to shut Beaumont refinery crude unit in April for up to 90 days: report

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) will shut the smaller of two crude units at its 350,000 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas refinery in the second half of April for up to 90 days, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The planned maintenance will impact a 130,000 bpd crude distillation unit and related operations. The turnaround is slated to begin the week of April 17, Energy News Today reported.

A spokesperson for the company had no immediate comment on the report.