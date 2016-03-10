Exxon Beaumont refinery expansion project on hold: sources

A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas, in this file photo taken September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has put on hold a possible project to double the size of the company’s 344,500 barrel per day Beaumont, Texas, refinery due to cuts in capital spending because of falling oil prices, said sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Exxon declined to discuss its plans for the Beaumont refinery.

“As a matter of practice, we do not comment or speculate on potential projects we may, or may not, be considering,” Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler said on Thursday.

Since 2014, Exxon has been considering the addition of a third crude distillation unit that would increase the refinery’s crude throughput capacity to between 700,000 and 850,000 bpd, making it the largest in the United States, by 2020.

In July, Exxon had pulled together a group of experts at its Beaumont refinery to consider the crude unit addition.

Earlier this month, Exxon said it plans to spend $23.2 billion on capital projects in 2016, down from $31.1 billion in 2015. The company expects its 2017 capital budget will fall below the amount it spends this year.

Currently, the largest U.S. refinery is Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 603,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, plant.