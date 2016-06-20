FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Exxon says flaring at Torrance refinery due to breakdowns, not crane accident
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Exxon says flaring at Torrance refinery due to breakdowns, not crane accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Flaring at Exxon Mobil's 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery on Monday morning was the result of breakdowns in some units not due to a crane accident that occurred early in the morning, spokesman Todd Spitler said on Monday by email.

The refinery began flaring at 9:39 a.m. PDT (1639 GMT) due to a breakdown, according to a filing with state regulators.

A 300-ton crane tipped over at the refinery around 9:30 PDT, resulting in minor injuries for three of the plant's contract workers, according to Spitler.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.