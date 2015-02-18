FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schools told to 'shelter in place' after incident at Exxon Torrance refinery
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 18, 2015 / 5:59 PM / 3 years ago

Schools told to 'shelter in place' after incident at Exxon Torrance refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Students in about 30 schools were told to shelter in place after a possible incident at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) Torrance, California, refinery on Wednesday, a report on the CBS Los Angeles news website said.

A separate report with ktla.com said residents reported hearing an explosion from the direction of the refinery and that the refinery was working to control a petroleum leak.

In a filing with state pollution regulator, the 149,500 barrel-per-day Torrance refinery reported “an incident” that caused flaring at the refinery.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Changes to CBS Los Angeles, not ‘CBC’, in first paragraph)

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.