Factbox: Gulf Coast refineries hampered by fires, floods

(Reuters) - Gulf Coast refineries have suffered a spate of outages due to fires, historic flooding and severe weather. Below is a list of the outages.

* LyondellBasell Industries was shutting down its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery on Thursday due to a loss of steam production and power after a lightning strike. The refinery had been at reduced production levels since Wednesday, when the small coking unit was shut to replace piping on the unit that may be subject to corrosion.

* ExxonMobil Corp on Wednesday shut a 110,000 bpd crude distillation unit at its 502,500 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery to reduce LPG production amid historic flooding in the region. In addition, Exxon cut production on a 210,000 bpd CDU in half for maintenance planned prior to the floods, the sources said.

* Valero told state regulators Thursday that it had an unspecified equipment malfunction at its 205,000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

* Total SA returned a reformer to production at the company's 225,500 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, one day after a small fire broke out on the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* An Aug. 11 fire shut the 45,000 bpd heavy oil hydrocracker at Motiva Enterprises' [MOTIV.UL] 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery. The refinery has had to reduce staffing to essential personnel due to flooding between Aug. 13-20.