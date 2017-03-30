Japan's Fuji Oil to boost capacity of secondary refining units

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Fuji Oil Co. is displayed at the company's Sodegaura Refinery in Sodegaura, Japan February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Fuji Oil Co said on Thursday it would raise the capacity of two secondary units at its sole Sodegaura refinery, east of Tokyo, to meet a government directive.

The capacity of the vacuum residue thermal cracking unit (Eureka thermal cracking unit) will climb by 3,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 33,000 bpd on March 31, while that of the No.2 fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit will rise by 3,000 bpd to 24,000 bpd at the end of June.

There will be no change in the capacity of the 143,000 bpd sole crude distillation unit (CDU), the company said in a statement.

A second round of directives from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry calls on Japanese refiners to increase the ratio of residue cracking units to crude distillation units (CDUs) by the end of March 2017, helping to raise the percentage output of high-value products like diesel and jet fuel.

Rather than investing in new secondary units, the majority of Japanese refiners have decided to cut CDU capacity to meet the requirements.

Separately, Fuji Oil will start shutting refining units from around May 20 for scheduled maintenance, with restarts expected by the end of June, a company spokesman said.

Maintenance work on the CDU are scheduled from around May 25 to June 12, he added.