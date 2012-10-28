Hawaii refineries operations normal after weak tsunami

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Hawaii’s two refineries were operating normally on Sunday after a tsunami overnight, which was weaker than expected, the companies said.

Tesoro Corp’s 93,500 barrel per day (bpd) Ewa Beach, Hawaii, refinery was operating at planned rates on Sunday, Tesoro spokeswoman Christina Barbee said in an email.

Operations continued as normal at Chevron Corp’s 54,000 bpd Honolulu refinery, said Chevron spokesman Lloyd Avram.

A tsunami warning was issued for Hawaii on Saturday night after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of British Columbia was seen sending a wave in the direction of the Hawaiian islands.

When the tsunami did arrive, it peaked at 2.5 feet (0.8 meter) instead of the forecast 6 feet.