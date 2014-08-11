FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Par Petroleum says ops normal at Kapolei, Hawaii refinery after storms
August 11, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Par Petroleum says ops normal at Kapolei, Hawaii refinery after storms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Par Petroleum Corp said on Monday the refinery in Kapolei, Hawaii operated by its subsidiary Hawaii Independent Energy was running normally after back-to-back storms in the region.

Based on updates from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center and the Hawaii State Emergency Operations Center, throughout the hurricane watch period, the company was able to operate the refinery at moderate throughput, Lance Tanaka, spokesman for Par Petroleum said.

“There was no damage to the refinery as a result of the storms,” Tanaka said.

“Hurricane Julio has veered well north of the Hawaiian Islands and poses no threat to the refinery at this time.”

Tropical Storm Iselle made landfall on the archipelago’s Big Island late last week while Hurricane Julio was on Iselle’s heels. [ID:nL2N0QE1VY][ID:nL2N0QF07V]

The 94,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Kapolei refinery currently operated by Hawaii Independent Energy was formerly owned by Tesoro Corp.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Tom Brown

