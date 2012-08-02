FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

Tanker on fire at HollyFrontier's Tulsa refinery: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tanker was on fire at HollyFrontier Corp’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, refinery early on Thursday, the krmg.com news website reported.

“Smoke could be seen as flames lit up the sky about 2:30 a.m. (local time) Thursday as Holly crews battled the fire,” the report said.

There were no reports of injury and the Tulsa Fire Department was put on stand-by as the company’s fire crews were trying to put out the fire.

A company representative from Holly was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore;Editing by Clarence Fernandez; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net

