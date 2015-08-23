Fire hits HollyFrontier's Tulsa refinery: local reporter

(Reuters) - A fire at HollyFrontier Corp’s 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is being handled by the company’s in-house fire crews, according to a Twitter message by a local journalist.

The Tulsa Fire Department told Reuters it had not been notified of a fire that required outside assistance. Oklahoma Highway Patrol also said they had not been contacted.

A HollyFrontier spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Gitzel Puente, a reporter for local TV station KJRH, said in a Tweet that the fire was “self-contained”.

A KJRH meteorologist earlier posted a short video showing a fire at a refinery. It was not possible to verify the time or location of the video. The fire did not appear to be near any of the major refinery units.

While the Tulsa plant is relatively small, its location near the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub makes it significant for oil markets. An extended unplanned outage would reduce demand for crude, potentially accelerating an expected build-up in surplus stockpiles at Cushing this autumn.