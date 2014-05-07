Texas City street shut by Marathon refinery leak

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A street in Texas City, Texas was shut for several hours on Wednesday morning by a leak of the volatile hydrocarbon naphtha at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Galveston Bay Refinery, said a city official and a company spokeswoman.

“We had a small naphtha leak this morning in a tank farm area of the Galveston Bay Refinery ... no injuries and no offsite impact,” said Marathon spokeswoman Stefanie Griffith.

The naphtha was released by excavation on the grounds of the refinery near Fifth Avenue in Texas City, said Derek Duckett, Texas City emergency management director.

“We shut a portion of Fifth Avenue that runs by the refinery due to the proximity; to prevent setting something off,” Duckett said.

Foam was applied on top of the naphtha and air monitors did not detect any further presence of naphtha. The street was reopened.

Griffith said the cleanup of the spilled naphtha was progressing on Wednesday afternoon.

Marathon purchased the 451,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Texas City from BP Plc in 2013.

The refinery was the site of a deadly 2005 explosion of a volatile hydrocarbon that killed 15 workers.