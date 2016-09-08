Japan's Idemitsu shuts refining units after blackout

A signboard of Idemitsu Kosan Co is seen at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it conducted an emergency shutdown of its oil refining units at its 175,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Aichi refinery in central Japan on Thursday due to a power blackout.

The shutdown led to big flames and black smoke from flare stacks, but there was no fire or oil leaks, the company said in a statement. A spokesman was not immediately able to confirm if the sole 175,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) was among the units that were shut.