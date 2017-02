Imperial Oil said an all-clear was issued after an internal operating issue at its Sarnia, Ontario site on Thursday, in a statement on Friday.

The company is investigating the cause of the issue and action is being taken to restore operations to normal, said a company official, adding there were no injuries.

Imperial operates a 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery and a chemical plant at its Sarnia site.

