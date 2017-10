HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries’ (LYB.N) 280,390 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery ran at 92.4 percent of capacity in the first quarter of the 2012, the company said during a Monday morning conference call to discuss quarterly results.

The refinery averaged a crude oil throughput of 259,000 bpd in the first quarter, Lyondell said.