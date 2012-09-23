FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lyondell says Houston Refinery incident does not affect output
September 23, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Lyondell says Houston Refinery incident does not affect output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries NV (LYB.N) said a Sunday malfunction at the company’s 273,433 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery would not affect production.

“We have not experienced any issues which would affect refinery production,” said Lyondell spokesman David Harpole.

Lyondell posted a message on a community information telephone line on Sunday afternoon that an “incident” at the refinery may trigger the plant’s safety flare system. Neither Harpole nor the community information line message said what units were involved in the upset.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

