7 months ago
Lyondell Houston refinery flares after power blip -sources
#Big Story 10
January 19, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 7 months ago

Lyondell Houston refinery flares after power blip -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries' 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery was flaring on Thursday morning after a brief power interruption at the sulfur recovery complex, according to sources familiar with plant operations.

A company spokesman said a power trip took place in the part of the sulfur recovery unit at about 9:46 a.m. CST (1546 GMT).

"Power was restored almost immediately," said Lyondell spokesman Scott Buchman. "There was no offsite impact, injuries and no impact to operations."

The refinery was restarting the sulfur recovery units affected by the power interruption on Thursday, the sources said.

The Lyondell refinery was hit by six partial or full power interruptions in 2016, including two that affected only the sulfur recovery complex.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Meredith Mazzilli

