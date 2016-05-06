Lyondell's Houston refinery fails to restart small CDU: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries’ first attempt to restart the small crude distillation unit at its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) capacity Houston refinery failed overnight, Gulf Coast market sources said on Friday.

Lyondell plans to again try to restart the 120,000 bpd Unit 536 CDU by early next week, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak to the media about the matter. Unit 536 has been shut since April 11 to repair leaks in the attached 91,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit.

A Lyondell spokeswoman declined to comment on Friday.

The sources said Lyondell plans to keep Unit 536 at operating temperatures while continuing to prepare the CDU for the next restart attempt, which is expected within a few days.

Once Unit 536 restarts, Lyondell plans to move the refinery’s crude oil intake up to as high as 200,000 bpd. It has been as low as 85,000 bpd, or 32 percent of capacity, while the VDU on the large CDU was shut.

The refinery restarted on Sunday the 91,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit attached to the 147,000 bpd Unit 537 CDU.

The Unit 537 VDU was shut to repair leaks in piping. The Unit 537 CDU remained in operation at greatly reduced rates while the VDU was shut.

A fire broke out on the refinery’s 42,000 bpd coking unit on April 8. There were no injuries due to the blaze, which sent a large plume of smoke across southeast Houston. The coker is expected to be shut for at least three months to repair piping, which is thought to have failed, causing the fire.

A 57,000 bpd coker remains in operation at the refinery.

CDUs do the initial refining of crude oil entering the refinery and provide feedstock to all other production units. VDUs refine residual crude produced by the CDUs, increasing the yield from a barrel of oil.

Coking units do the final refining of residual crude, converting the gunky material into either feedstock for motor fuels or into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.