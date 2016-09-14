Lyondell Houston refinery VDU shut by pump failure: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A 91,000 barrel per day (bpd) vacuum distillation unit was shut by a pump failure on Tuesday at LyondellBasell Industries' 263,776 bpd Houston refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said.

Lyondell was working to determine the cause of the pump failure on Tuesday night and return the unit to operation overnight or sometime on Wednesday, the sources said.

The VDU is one of two vacuum units of the same size at the refinery. It takes residual crude oil from the 120,000 bpd crude distillation unit and processes it in a vacuum, increasing the yield of motor fuel feedstock.

Similar VDU outages in the past have forced the refinery to reduce production.

There are two CDUs at the refinery. Both remained in operation on Tuesday night, the sources said. The CDUs do the initial refining of crude oil coming in to the refinery and provide feedstock for all other units.