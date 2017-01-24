FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Marathon Galveston Bay refinery plans SRU restart: sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 24, 2017 / 12:29 AM / 7 months ago

Marathon Galveston Bay refinery plans SRU restart: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, plans to restart a sulfur recovery unit shut this week as part of a planned multi-unit overhaul that began on Jan. 9, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The SRU, which recovers sulfur from hydrogen sulfide removed in the production of motor fuels, is expected to restart on Tuesday or Wednesday at the 459,000 bpd refinery, the sources said.

A company spokesman did reply to a request for comment on Monday.

In addition to the SRU, a 218,500 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit, one of two at the refinery, and the 75,000-bpd reformer, 65,000-bpd reformer and 64,000-bpd residual hydrotreater were also shut as part of the overhaul scheduled to last until early March.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.