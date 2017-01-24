Marathon Galveston Bay refinery plans SRU restart: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Texas, plans to restart a sulfur recovery unit shut this week as part of a planned multi-unit overhaul that began on Jan. 9, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The SRU, which recovers sulfur from hydrogen sulfide removed in the production of motor fuels, is expected to restart on Tuesday or Wednesday at the 459,000 bpd refinery, the sources said.

A company spokesman did reply to a request for comment on Monday.

In addition to the SRU, a 218,500 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit, one of two at the refinery, and the 75,000-bpd reformer, 65,000-bpd reformer and 64,000-bpd residual hydrotreater were also shut as part of the overhaul scheduled to last until early March.