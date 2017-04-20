Marathon plans Galveston Bay HCU overhaul in early 2018: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's 459,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, plans to overhaul the Ultracracker 3 hydrocracking unit (HCU) between January and May 2018, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

A Marathon spokesman declined on Thursday to discuss operations at the Galveston Bay refinery.

The refinery will also perform work on other units at the refinery and continue the Star Project to tie together the Galveston Bay Refinery with Marathon's 86,000-bpd Texas City Refinery, across the street, the sources said.

The 60,000-bpd Ultracracker 3 produces motor fuel, primarily diesel, by processing gas oil under high heat and pressure in the presence of hydrogen and a catalyst.