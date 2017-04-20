FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Marathon plans Galveston Bay HCU overhaul in early 2018: sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 20, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 4 months ago

Marathon plans Galveston Bay HCU overhaul in early 2018: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's 459,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, plans to overhaul the Ultracracker 3 hydrocracking unit (HCU) between January and May 2018, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

A Marathon spokesman declined on Thursday to discuss operations at the Galveston Bay refinery.

The refinery will also perform work on other units at the refinery and continue the Star Project to tie together the Galveston Bay Refinery with Marathon's 86,000-bpd Texas City Refinery, across the street, the sources said.

The 60,000-bpd Ultracracker 3 produces motor fuel, primarily diesel, by processing gas oil under high heat and pressure in the presence of hydrogen and a catalyst.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.