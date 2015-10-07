FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Galveston Bay large FCCU shut for three weeks: sources
October 7, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon Galveston Bay large FCCU shut for three weeks: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit 3 at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 451,000-bpd Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas will be shut for three weeks of repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

FCCU 3, the largest of two such units at the refinery, was shut on Oct. 1 due to an electrical power supply malfunction, the sources said.

Marathon then decided to keep FCCU 3 shut to repair a cyclone in the unit’s regenerator, according to the sources. Cyclones in an FCCU separate catalyst from the feedstock stream. The regenerator cleans carbon from the fine powder catalyst so it can be used again.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

