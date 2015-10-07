Marathon Galveston Bay large FCCU shut for three weeks: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit 3 at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 451,000-bpd Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas will be shut for three weeks of repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

FCCU 3, the largest of two such units at the refinery, was shut on Oct. 1 due to an electrical power supply malfunction, the sources said.

Marathon then decided to keep FCCU 3 shut to repair a cyclone in the unit’s regenerator, according to the sources. Cyclones in an FCCU separate catalyst from the feedstock stream. The regenerator cleans carbon from the fine powder catalyst so it can be used again.