Marathon plans Garyville HCU expansion in November: filing

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to expand a hydrocracking unit’s (HCU) capacity by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 110,000 bpd at its 464,000 bpd Garyville, Louisiana, refinery beginning in November, according to a notice filed on Friday with Louisiana pollution regulators.

A Marathon spokesman declined to discuss the refinery’s plans.

The company also plans to boost a crude distillation unit’s capacity by 20,000 bpd, to 290,000 bpd, according to the notice, filed with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The date of that work wasn’t explicitly stated in the notice.

The crude unit scheduled to have its capacity increased was added during a three-year, $3.9 billion expansion of the refinery completed in 2010.

That crude unit has already had its capacity increased by about 30,000 bpd since coming online in 2010.

Marathon also wants to optimize diesel production with work on various units at the refinery, the nation’s fourth-largest, according to the notice.

There was no explicit date on the notice for the diesel project.

The first phase of the hydrocracker expansion will be done in the November of this year when planned overhaul work is scheduled to be performed at the refinery.

The second phase of the HCU expansion is scheduled for completion during an overhaul of refining units in October 2014.

A crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock for all other units. A hydrocracker increases the amount of motor fuel produced by a refinery.