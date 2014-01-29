FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon confirms small diesel spill into Mississippi river
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 29, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Marathon confirms small diesel spill into Mississippi river

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp confirmed that two barrels of diesel spilled into the Mississippi river on Tuesday from its 490,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery.

“We responded very quickly to clean it up,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Marathon had reported the spill into the Mississippi river in notices filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to)

Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.