Marathon confirms small diesel spill into Mississippi river

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp confirmed that two barrels of diesel spilled into the Mississippi river on Tuesday from its 490,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery.

“We responded very quickly to clean it up,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Marathon had reported the spill into the Mississippi river in notices filed with the U.S. National Response Center.

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to)