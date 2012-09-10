FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Detroit refinery said to have released unknown chemical: NRC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 10, 2012 / 4:35 AM / in 5 years

Marathon Detroit refinery said to have released unknown chemical: NRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 106,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Detroit, Michigan is reported to have released an unknown chemical into the atmosphere on Saturday at 0700 hours local time, according to an unidentified caller cited in a filing with national pollution regulators.

“The material is causing nausea, burning eyes, and difficulty breathing to local residents,” the filing with the U.S. National Response Center said.

The company said on Friday it had begun shutting down the entire refinery for a 70-day planned turnaround that will tie in units from a $2.2-billion heavy oil upgrade project.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.