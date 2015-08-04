FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon seeks alternative power at Kentucky refinery: source
August 4, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon seeks alternative power at Kentucky refinery: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum is seeking alternative sources of power to restart units at its 212,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky after a substation was damaged on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the plant’s operations.

The alternative power would allow the company to restart the units while the substation is repaired, the source said.

The company confirmed the power problems on Monday, but did not on Tuesday immediately respond to requests for comment about the pursuit for alternative power sources.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Paul Simao

