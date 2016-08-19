Marathon Texas refinery employee overcome by fumes, hospitalized

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An employee of Marathon Petroleum Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas was taken to a hospital in Galveston, Texas on Friday for exposure to chemical fumes, a company spokesman said.

Sources familiar with the incident said the man, an electrician, may have been exposed to hydrogen sulfide and was unconscious when flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Marathon spokesman Brandon Daniels said the worker was in stable condition and was being treated for chemical exposure and lacerations.

On Aug. 7, a contract worker was injured by electric shock at the 459,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery. He was released a few days after the incident from a Houston hospital.