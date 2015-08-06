FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon close to providing back up power at Kentucky refinery: source
August 6, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon close to providing back up power at Kentucky refinery: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marathon Petrolouem has nearly finished providing back-up power to its 240,000-barrel-per day Catlettsburg, Kentucky refinery on Thursday, four days after a substation fire forced the company to shut all units down, according to a person familiar with the plant’s operations.

The company hopes to begin the process of restarting the units over the next 24 hours, with all units restarted by Monday, a few days later than they hoped, the source said.

The units are expected to run at reduced rates initially, and could be up to full speed later next week, the source said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
