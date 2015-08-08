Marathon begins restart of Kentucky refinery: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum has begun restarting units at its 240,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, six days after all units were shut down due to a power substation fire, according to a source familiar with the plant’s operations.

A sulfur recovery unit has already been restarted, with more units to follow over the next 48 hours, the source said Saturday. The restart was delayed after a plant that provides hydrogen to the refinery suffered a minor setback, a state official said Friday.

The company, which confirmed the initial power outage but has declined to comment further, could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

A transformer fire on Sunday caused the power outage, forcing the company to shut the plant and secure alternative power sources as the substation is replaced.