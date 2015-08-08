FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon begins restart of Kentucky refinery: source
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 8, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon begins restart of Kentucky refinery: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum has begun restarting units at its 240,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, six days after all units were shut down due to a power substation fire, according to a source familiar with the plant’s operations.

A sulfur recovery unit has already been restarted, with more units to follow over the next 48 hours, the source said Saturday. The restart was delayed after a plant that provides hydrogen to the refinery suffered a minor setback, a state official said Friday.

The company, which confirmed the initial power outage but has declined to comment further, could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

A transformer fire on Sunday caused the power outage, forcing the company to shut the plant and secure alternative power sources as the substation is replaced.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.