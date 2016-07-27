FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon sounds all-clear at Galveston Bay refinery after leak
July 27, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Marathon sounds all-clear at Galveston Bay refinery after leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said an all-clear was sounded shortly before 12 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday signaling the end of a butane release at the company's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

No injuries were reported due to the release, which was caused when a pipe was damaged during maintenance, the company said in an email statement.

"There were no injuries and no impact to the community or refinery," said Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry in the email. "As a precaution, some personnel in the area were evacuated."

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft

