Marathon's crude oil pipeline in KY resumes operations: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marathon’s Petroleum Corp’s 230,000 barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline that feeds its Catlettsburg, Kentucky refinery resumed operations on Tuesday afternoon after a brief outage due to routine maintenance that lasted a few hours, according to source familiar with the plant’s operations.

The pipeline outage at the 240,000 bpd refinery was first reported by energy industry intelligence service Genscape. The line flows east from Patoka, Illinois, to the Marathon refinery in Catlettsburg.

A Marathon spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday.