Motiva Convent refinery hydrocracker shut by outage

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 45,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) hydrocracking unit (HCU) at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery was shut early on Monday due to a heater outage, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A Motiva spokesman said the Convent refinery was performing unplanned repairs on a unit. He declined to disclose on which unit the maintenance was being performed.

The HCU is the sole unit of its kind at the Convent refinery and produces motor fuels, primarily diesel. Diesel has become a lucrative export for U.S. Gulf Coast refiners in the past few years.

It was unknown on Monday morning how long the HCU, called H-Oil Unit, would be shut, the sources said.