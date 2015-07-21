Motiva Convent refinery output cut due to HCU outage

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Production at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 235,000 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery has been cut back due the outage of plant’s sole hydrocracking unit, said sources familiar with Motiva’s operations on Tuesday.

Neither of the sources knew by how much production has been cut at the refinery due to the outage of the 45,000 bpd hydrocracker, which is called the H-Oil Unit.

The refinery is considering restarting the unit and operating it in a reduced configuration, the sources said. No date has been set for restarting the H-Oil Unit.