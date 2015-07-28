FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva Convent refinery gasoline unit not producing Tues
July 28, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Motiva Convent refinery gasoline unit not producing Tues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 92,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 238,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery tripped out of production on Monday night due to a malfunction, said sources familiar with plant operations on Tuesday morning.

The FCCU was on warm circulation on Tuesday morning and could quickly resume production. A unit on warm circulation is at normal operating temperature and has feedstock circulating within it.

The Convent refinery is also in the process of restoring its 45,000 bpd H-Oil Unit, which is the plant’s hydrocracker, to normal production following a July 20 malfunction. The H-Oil Unit primarily produces diesel.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

